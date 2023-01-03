Cooling Down for a Couple of Days

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today will likely be a fairly calm day, with plenty of sunshine and highs climbing into the upper 40′s and low 50′s. Calm northwest winds look to be the dominant factor for both today and tomorrow, where tomorrow looks to be almost identical to today. As for the rest of the week, we look to warm up back into the 60′s by Friday, and stay above average through the weekend, with no significant rain chances in sight.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.