Cooling Down for a Couple of Days

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some 'Good News' for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:17 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today will likely be a fairly calm day, with plenty of sunshine and highs climbing into the upper 40′s and low 50′s. Calm northwest winds look to be the dominant factor for both today and tomorrow, where tomorrow looks to be almost identical to today. As for the rest of the week, we look to warm up back into the 60′s by Friday, and stay above average through the weekend, with no significant rain chances in sight.

A Few Showers