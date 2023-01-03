Canyon ISD wrestling teams host duel to honor seniors

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s officially 2023 which means officially the graduation year for high school seniors across the Texas panhandle. That made for the perfect time for Canyon ISD to celebrate the seniors on the wrestling team that will be walking the stage in just a few months.

The CISD wrestling teams hosted a duel and before the varsity wrestlers hit the floor, each senior from Randall and Canyon was honored. The students had their accomplishments while in high school honored and CISD Director of Athletics Toby Tucker highlighted each student’s goals for the future.

“It’s great to see our kids moving on into bigger and better things. Just to see them grow as young men.” Randall wrestling head coach David Quirino Jr. said of his graduating class. “Hopefully we help the home develop the young men that we can be proud of out in the community and in college. [Hopefully] when they start their family, that we were a little bit a part of that. It’s an honor to do that.”

“We just wanted to kind of showcase everything that we have here in the district.” Canyon wrestling head coach Tyler Frausto said of the event. “Some of the best wrestling in the state is done here in the Texas panhandle. We wanted to show that and then on top of that recognize the seniors from each program. We’re doing that tonight just so that they can get some recognition. It’s just a great event. Junior high all the way though varsity.”

West Plains was also involved in the duel, but no seniors were in attendance from the school to be honored.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.