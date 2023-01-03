Canyon ISD asking for volunteers during Senior Interview Week

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon ISD is asking for volunteers to help with interviews during Senior Interview Week.

The Senior Interview Week will be on February 13, to February 17, each in-person interview will last 20 minutes.

The interviewer will question students as well as provide valuable feedback to help students improve their skills.

If you want to volunteer at multiple campuses, fill out the forms below:

To access the Canyon High School volunteer form, click here.

To access the Randall High School volunteer form, click here.

To access the West Plains High School volunteer form, click here.

The forms need to be completed no later than Friday, January 20, at 5 p.m.

