Breezy And Cooler

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Breezy west to northwest winds behind a cold front will make it feel a little cooler on Tuesday. The average high for this time of year in Amarillo is in the low 50s and temperatures will top out near there on Tuesday with a bit of a wind chill to make it feel chilly through the day. Temperatures go up and down a bit through the rest of the week but no big swings warm or cold. No rain chances through the week or the upcoming weekend.

