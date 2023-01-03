Who's Hiring?
Breezy And Cooler

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Kevin Selle
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Breezy west to northwest winds behind a cold front will make it feel a little cooler on Tuesday. The average high for this time of year in Amarillo is in the low 50s and temperatures will top out near there on Tuesday with a bit of a wind chill to make it feel chilly through the day. Temperatures go up and down a bit through the rest of the week but no big swings warm or cold. No rain chances through the week or the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

