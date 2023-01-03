Amarillo Public Library offering free ESL classes later this month

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Public Library is offering free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes later this month.

ESL classes will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the downtown location, and at 7:00 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays at the east branch location.

Registration for the downtown classes is Jan. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and registration for the east branch classes is Jan. 17 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

For more details, call (806) 378-4245.

