Amarillo Area CASA looking for more volunteers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Area CASA is looking for more volunteers to sign up for their Jan. 2023 training.

CASA volunteers help advocate for the best interest of children experiencing foster care in Potter, Randall, Swisher, Hutchinson, Briscoe, Carson and Armstrong counties.

Volunteer advocates focus mainly on reuniting children with their parents whenever safe and possible.

CASA is looking for volunteers that can give between 5 to 10 hours a month to a child.

If you would like to become a volunteer, CASA is hosting trainings on Jan. 17, 19 and 26 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

To sign up for a training, or to learn more information about CASA, call 806-373-2272 or email doug@amarillocasa.org

