Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Amarillo Area CASA looking for more volunteers

Amarillo Area CASA is looking for more volunteers to sign up for their Jan. 2023 training.
Amarillo Area CASA is looking for more volunteers to sign up for their Jan. 2023 training.
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Area CASA is looking for more volunteers to sign up for their Jan. 2023 training.

CASA volunteers help advocate for the best interest of children experiencing foster care in Potter, Randall, Swisher, Hutchinson, Briscoe, Carson and Armstrong counties.

Volunteer advocates focus mainly on reuniting children with their parents whenever safe and possible.

CASA is looking for volunteers that can give between 5 to 10 hours a month to a child.

If you would like to become a volunteer, CASA is hosting trainings on Jan. 17, 19 and 26 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

To sign up for a training, or to learn more information about CASA, call 806-373-2272 or email doug@amarillocasa.org

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people were sent to a hospital after a crash on Monday.
2 injured after 2-vehicle crash at Tascosa Road and Ranch-to-Market 2381
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
If you’re ringing in the new year with liquor, it may take some planning ahead.
‘Make sure they can make it through’: Texas Liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash ten miles east of Claude.
DPS investigating fatal crash east of Claude
Amarillo Police Department is currently investigating an early morning shooting in downtown...
New Years’ Day shooting in downtown Amarillo leaves two injured

Latest News

A two-year-old boy has died at Covenant Medical Center after a crash in Midland County.
2-year-old dies at Covenant after crash in Midland Co.
Downs is facing charges with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Officials: Man shot in head on New Year’s day has died
Canyon ISD is asking for volunteers to help with interviews during Senior Interview Week.
Canyon ISD asking for volunteers during Senior Interview Week
crime
VIDEO: Officials: Man shot in head on New Year’s day has died