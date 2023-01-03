Who's Hiring?
2-year-old dies at Covenant after crash in Midland Co.

A two-year-old boy has died at Covenant Medical Center after a crash in Midland County.
A two-year-old boy has died at Covenant Medical Center after a crash in Midland County.(MGN)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A two-year-old boy has died at Covenant Medical Center after a crash in Midland County.

The crash occurred on Dec. 17 just after 11:15 a.m. in Midland County, according to a DPS report. Traylor Denise Collins, 29, was stopped at a traffic light on the exit ramp of South Loop 250 at the Business I-20 intersection. Collins had three children in the car as passengers. When entering the intersection, another vehicle was traveling south and also entered the intersection, crashing into Collins’ car.

Both drivers, a seven-year-old boy and a one-year-old girl were injured and taken to Midland Memorial Hospital.

The two-year-old boy was taken to Covenant Medical Center, where he died from his injuries a few days later.

No arrests have been reported involving this crash.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

