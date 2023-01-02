West Texas A&M men’s and women’s basketball teams pick up New Year’s Day wins against Cameron

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M basketball teams hit the floor on Sunday for special New Year’s Day matchups with Cameron. Both teams came away with double digit victories.

The men took down the Aggies 102-80 thanks once again to big time scoring performances from Larry Wise (20 points) and Julius Brown (19 points). Wise’s scoring surge is a welcome sight for the buffs, as he’s putting up 20.0 PPG over the last four games after posting just 13.4 PPG leading up to this recent stretch. The Buffs broke 100 points for just the third time this season in the win and remain unbeaten in conference play.

“If you don’t come ready to play you can get beat in this league. Any given night.” Coach Brown said after the victory. “I was proud of our guys, second half of the game tonight. I hope we can play like that the rest of the year because I thought we played really well. You know, it’s little things. Jesse Iweze, the way he played today, if he can do that, we’re going to be pretty tough. I thought Julius played well, Larry Wise, everybody. I thought the effort was really good in the second half and we need to have that going forward.”

The Lady Buffs played equally as well, if not better, in their 81-48 victory over the Lady Aggies. Karley Motschenbacher led the way in scoring, carrying over he success from Friday night’s game. Over the course of the holiday weekend, Motschenbacher posted 12.0 PPG on 69.2% shooting from the field and a perfect 100% shooting from beyond the arc on four attempts. The Lady Buffs went over 80 in both of their games this weekend, marking their second and third highest scoring games of the season.

“I tell our girls all the time, you’re going to separate yourself on the defensive end. Not on the offensive end. So, we’ve got to continue to play that kind of defense.” Coach Prock said when asked about his team’s success on offense over the last two games. “I knew our offense would come and we’re executing well on offense. We’re sharing the ball really well. We’re playing inside out. We’ve told our young ladies people are going to have a hard time guarding our post. We say if we play inside out, I think we’ve got a chance to make things happen that way. Confidence is a beast too. When you’re confident, you make a lot of stuff happen and I’m proud of our kids for that.”

The next game for both teams will be against Angelo State. The Rams and Lady Rams have both only suffered one loss so far in conference play this season and could prove to be the toughest completion both the Buffs and Lady Buffs will have to face in the Lonestar Conference this year. Those games will be on Friday night on the road.

