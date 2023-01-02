Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Prince Harry says he wants his father and brother back

Prince Harry: "The family motto is never complain, never explain, but it's just a motto." (Source: 60 MINUTES/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has said he wants to have his father and brother back and that he wants “a family, not an institution,” during a TV interview ahead of the publication of his memoir.

The interview with Britain’s ITV channel is due to be released this Sunday. In clips released Monday, Harry was shown saying that “they feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains” and that “they have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile” — though it was not clear who he was referring to.

Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan have aired their grievances against the British monarchy since the couple stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California, where they now live with their two young children.

Harry, 38, has previously spoken about his estrangement from his father, King Charles III, and elder brother Prince William since his departure from the U.K.

Last month Netflix released “Harry & Meghan,” a six-part series that detailed the couple’s experiences leading to their decision to make a new start in the U.S.

In that documentary, Harry was scathing about how the royal press team worked, and spoke about how his relationship with William and the rest of the royal household broke down. Meghan described wanting to end her life as she struggled to cope with toxic U.K. press coverage.

Harry’s autobiography, titled “Spare” — recalling the saying “the heir and the spare” — is being released on Jan. 10.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you’re ringing in the new year with liquor, it may take some planning ahead.
‘Make sure they can make it through’: Texas Liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours
Amarillo Police Department is currently investigating an early morning shooting in downtown...
New Years’ Day shooting in downtown Amarillo leaves two injured
The Randall County Sherriff’s Office is looking for assault suspects who are possibly involved...
Randall County Sherriff’s Office looking for assault suspects
The small town of Clarendon is giving back to one woman who is known for always giving back to...
‘This town is going to help her’: Clarendon community gives back to woman after house fire
Drivers in the area of 45th and I-27 may expect delays.
City of Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass

Latest News

The coffin with the remains of Brazilian soccer great Pele is carried for his wake on the pitch...
Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil stadium
Officials say a scaffolding collapse left three people dead and two injured on East Morehead...
3 dead after construction site scaffolding collapse in Charlotte
BSA Health System welcomes first baby born in 2023 at BSA
BSA Health System welcomes first baby born in 2023 at BSA
This photo provided by the Federal Public Defender Office shows death row inmate Amber...
Transgender woman’s scheduled execution would be US first
The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit are investigating a shooting resulting a man being...
Officials investigating shooting after man shot in head in Clovis