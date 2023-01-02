Officials investigating shooting after man shot in head in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit are investigating a shooting resulting a man being shot in the head near Wilmington and Northglen Streets.

According to officials, on January 1, at around 9:30 p.m., the Clovis Police Department Dispatch Center received a call reporting four to five gunshots in the area of Wilmington and Northglen Streets.

While officers were responding to the area, the dispatch center received a second call from a man saying he had fired a gun in self-defense.

The man reported to the dispatch center that he was still near the scene and was told to wait for responding officers.

Officers arrived to the area where they found a 28-year-old man lying in the roadway, next to a vehicle. The man was found to have a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was quickly transported to a hospital for his injury.

Officers contacted the man, who reported shooting in self-defense. This man was taken into custody for questioning.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit has been activated to conduct this investigation.

Officials will not be releasing the names of the victim and suspect at this time.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

