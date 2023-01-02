Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Officials investigating shooting after man shot in head in Clovis

The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit are investigating a shooting resulting a man being...
The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit are investigating a shooting resulting a man being shot in the head near Wilmington and Northglen Streets.(WABI)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit are investigating a shooting resulting a man being shot in the head near Wilmington and Northglen Streets.

According to officials, on January 1, at around 9:30 p.m., the Clovis Police Department Dispatch Center received a call reporting four to five gunshots in the area of Wilmington and Northglen Streets.

While officers were responding to the area, the dispatch center received a second call from a man saying he had fired a gun in self-defense.

The man reported to the dispatch center that he was still near the scene and was told to wait for responding officers.

Officers arrived to the area where they found a 28-year-old man lying in the roadway, next to a vehicle. The man was found to have a gunshot wound to the head. 

The man was quickly transported to a hospital for his injury.

Officers contacted the man, who reported shooting in self-defense. This man was taken into custody for questioning.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit has been activated to conduct this investigation.

Officials will not be releasing the names of the victim and suspect at this time.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you’re ringing in the new year with liquor, it may take some planning ahead.
‘Make sure they can make it through’: Texas Liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours
Amarillo Police Department is currently investigating an early morning shooting in downtown...
New Years’ Day shooting in downtown Amarillo leaves two injured
The Randall County Sherriff’s Office is looking for assault suspects who are possibly involved...
Randall County Sherriff’s Office looking for assault suspects
The small town of Clarendon is giving back to one woman who is known for always giving back to...
‘This town is going to help her’: Clarendon community gives back to woman after house fire
Drivers in the area of 45th and I-27 may expect delays.
City of Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass

Latest News

BSA Health System welcomes first baby born in 2023 at BSA
BSA Health System welcomes first baby born in 2023 at BSA
The Amarillo City Councilman Howard Smith has announced today that he will not be seeking...
Amarillo City Councilman Howard Smith not running for re-election in May
Amarillo Police Department is currently investigating an early morning shooting in downtown...
New Years’ Day shooting in downtown Amarillo leaves two injured
The inclement weather last week brought in the most people the Code Blue Warming Station has...
Code Blue Warming Station serves over 100 people during Arctic blast, needs donations