Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Minimum wage increased in 23 states

As of Sunday, the minimum wage increased in 23 states.
As of Sunday, the minimum wage increased in 23 states.(Fight For $15)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Millions of people in the United States are starting the new year with a pay raise.

As of Sunday, hourly minimum wages in 23 states rose as part of previously scheduled efforts to reach $15 an hour to account for cost-of-living changes.

The increases will affect nearly 8.5 million workers.

The federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour hasn’t changed since 2009.

Additionally, nearly 30 cities and counties across the U.S. will increase their minimum wage, according to the EPI, a left-leaning think tank.

The states that saw an increase in the minimum wage include:

  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Delaware
  • Illinois
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • Ohio
  • Rhode Island
  • South Dakota
  • Vermont
  • Virginia
  • Washington

Additionally, these states will see an increase in the minimum wage later in 2023:

  • Connecticut
  • Florida
  • Nevada
  • Oregon

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you’re ringing in the new year with liquor, it may take some planning ahead.
‘Make sure they can make it through’: Texas Liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours
Amarillo Police Department is currently investigating an early morning shooting in downtown...
New Years’ Day shooting in downtown Amarillo leaves two injured
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
The Randall County Sherriff’s Office is looking for assault suspects who are possibly involved...
Randall County Sherriff’s Office looking for assault suspects
The small town of Clarendon is giving back to one woman who is known for always giving back to...
‘This town is going to help her’: Clarendon community gives back to woman after house fire

Latest News

FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at...
More than 60,000 view Benedict XVI’s body at Vatican
Police say a 19-year-old man began swinging the machete at officers with no warning before he...
Man arrested on attempted murder charges in New Year’s Eve machete attack on police
The body of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI laid out in state as father Georg Gaenswein stands...
Benedict aide’s tell-all book will expose ‘dark maneuvers,’ publisher says
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner seriously injured while plowing snow in Nevada