Juveniles lead LPD on chase, crash vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Five juveniles in a stolen vehicle were injured and arrested after a police chase led to a crash.

Just after 1:30 a.m., police received a report of a stolen vehicle near 1st Street and Akron Avenue, according to a release. An officer attempted to stop the vehicle, however the vehicle drove away, leading to a police chase. The officer chased the vehicle to 19th Street and University Avenue.

The vehicle, driven by a 14-year-old boy, was attempting to turn left onto 19th Street when it lost control and “left the roadway.” The vehicle reportedly hit the Texas Tech Plaza building, breaking several windows.

Five minors were in the vehicle, including the 14-year-old driver, three 13-year-old boys and another 12-year-old boy. They all suffered minor injuries and were treated.

All five boys have been taken to the Lubbock County Juvenile Detention Center where they are facing various charges, including:

Evading arrest

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Unlawful carrying of a weapon

Possession of marijuana

