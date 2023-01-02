Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Juveniles lead LPD on chase, crash vehicle

Police chase, crash at 19th and University
Police chase, crash at 19th and University(KCBD, Aric Mitchell)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Five juveniles in a stolen vehicle were injured and arrested after a police chase led to a crash.

Just after 1:30 a.m., police received a report of a stolen vehicle near 1st Street and Akron Avenue, according to a release. An officer attempted to stop the vehicle, however the vehicle drove away, leading to a police chase. The officer chased the vehicle to 19th Street and University Avenue.

The vehicle, driven by a 14-year-old boy, was attempting to turn left onto 19th Street when it lost control and “left the roadway.” The vehicle reportedly hit the Texas Tech Plaza building, breaking several windows.

Five minors were in the vehicle, including the 14-year-old driver, three 13-year-old boys and another 12-year-old boy. They all suffered minor injuries and were treated.

All five boys have been taken to the Lubbock County Juvenile Detention Center where they are facing various charges, including:

  • Evading arrest
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
  • Unlawful carrying of a weapon
  • Possession of marijuana

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you’re ringing in the new year with liquor, it may take some planning ahead.
‘Make sure they can make it through’: Texas Liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours
Amarillo Police Department is currently investigating an early morning shooting in downtown...
New Years’ Day shooting in downtown Amarillo leaves two injured
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash ten miles east of Claude.
DPS investigating fatal crash east of Claude
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit are investigating a shooting resulting a man being...
Officials investigating shooting after man shot in head in Clovis

Latest News

Hobert Gunny Brown
Hobert ‘Gunny’ Brown announces candidacy for Amarillo city council
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash ten miles east of Claude.
DPS investigating fatal crash east of Claude
BSA Health System welcomes first baby born in 2023 at BSA
BSA Health System welcomes first baby born in 2023 at BSA