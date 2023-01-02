Hobert ‘Gunny’ Brown announces candidacy for Amarillo city council

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hobert “Gunny” Brown announced he is running for Amarillo city council.

A press release said Brown, who grew up in Dalhart, previously ran for Amarillo city council in 2021, and was the founding treasurer for Save Amarillo PAC.

In 1984, Brown graduated from David W. Carter High School in Dallas. He then enlisted into the U.S. Marine Corps and served for 20 years. He retired with the rank of Gunnery Sgt.

Brown is an active member in the Amarillo community, and has contributed time and knowledge to numerous organizations.

Brown is focusing on four main areas, which are restore trust in city hall, stand for the residents and work to address their concerns and priorities, move Amarillo to a single-member district system, and ensure that land development codes support residents priorities.

