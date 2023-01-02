Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Hobert ‘Gunny’ Brown announces candidacy for Amarillo city council

Hobert Gunny Brown
Hobert Gunny Brown(Hobert Gunny Brown)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hobert “Gunny” Brown announced he is running for Amarillo city council.

A press release said Brown, who grew up in Dalhart, previously ran for Amarillo city council in 2021, and was the founding treasurer for Save Amarillo PAC.

In 1984, Brown graduated from David W. Carter High School in Dallas. He then enlisted into the U.S. Marine Corps and served for 20 years. He retired with the rank of Gunnery Sgt.

Brown is an active member in the Amarillo community, and has contributed time and knowledge to numerous organizations.

Brown is focusing on four main areas, which are restore trust in city hall, stand for the residents and work to address their concerns and priorities, move Amarillo to a single-member district system, and ensure that land development codes support residents priorities.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you’re ringing in the new year with liquor, it may take some planning ahead.
‘Make sure they can make it through’: Texas Liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours
Amarillo Police Department is currently investigating an early morning shooting in downtown...
New Years’ Day shooting in downtown Amarillo leaves two injured
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash ten miles east of Claude.
DPS investigating fatal crash east of Claude
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit are investigating a shooting resulting a man being...
Officials investigating shooting after man shot in head in Clovis

Latest News

KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash ten miles east of Claude.
DPS investigating fatal crash east of Claude
Police chase, crash at 19th and University
Juveniles lead LPD on chase, crash vehicle
BSA Health System welcomes first baby born in 2023 at BSA
BSA Health System welcomes first baby born in 2023 at BSA