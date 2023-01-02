A Few Showers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A handful of showers will wander across the Panhandle on Monday. Hit and miss with nothing particularly heavy forecast. Otherwise mostly cloudy with some sun at times and breezy southwest winds in the afternoon. Cooler air arrives on Tuesday with temperatures topping out near 60 on Monday then in the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Other than Monday the next chance of rain is only a small one at the end of next weekend.

