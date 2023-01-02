DPS investigating fatal crash east of Claude

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash ten miles east of Claude.

According to the report, on Jan. 1, at around 1:05 p.m., officers responded to a fatal crash east of Claude.

Reports state that a Volvo truck, driven by 58-year-old Amil Suljic, was traveling eastbound on US 287 behind a Peterbilt truck tractor towing a semi-trailer.

The driver of the Peterbilt was slowing down to turn right on County Road 25 when Suljic failed to control his speed and hit the Peterbilt’s trailer.

The Volvo came to rest on top of the tailer. The Peterbilt jack-knifed and came to rest partially in the roadway and the south ditch.

Suljic was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.