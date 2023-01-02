A Damp, but Windy Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wind and shower chances will both increase as we progress through the morning today, with winds anywhere from 20 to 30 mph (with higher wind gusts possible), with temperatures building into the upper 50′s and low 60′s. While the breezy conditions last throughout the night, things should dry up, making way for a mostly clear night. We will see a slight cooldown in the middle part of the week before we see 60′s again on Friday.

