Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

A Damp, but Windy Monday

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:08 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wind and shower chances will both increase as we progress through the morning today, with winds anywhere from 20 to 30 mph (with higher wind gusts possible), with temperatures building into the upper 50′s and low 60′s. While the breezy conditions last throughout the night, things should dry up, making way for a mostly clear night. We will see a slight cooldown in the middle part of the week before we see 60′s again on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you’re ringing in the new year with liquor, it may take some planning ahead.
‘Make sure they can make it through’: Texas Liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours
Amarillo Police Department is currently investigating an early morning shooting in downtown...
New Years’ Day shooting in downtown Amarillo leaves two injured
The Randall County Sherriff’s Office is looking for assault suspects who are possibly involved...
Randall County Sherriff’s Office looking for assault suspects
The small town of Clarendon is giving back to one woman who is known for always giving back to...
‘This town is going to help her’: Clarendon community gives back to woman after house fire
Drivers in the area of 45th and I-27 may expect delays.
City of Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
A Few Showers
A Few Showers
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Pleasant Conditions for Ringing in the New Year
Saturday Outlook with Tanner
Saturday Outlook with Tanner