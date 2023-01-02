City of Amarillo to have new billing portal for residents to pay for utilities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For years the city of Amarillo has been looking to make changes to the online billing portal where residents pay for their utilities, after recently being approved, head way can be expected soon.

“This portal will be more of kind of like a one stop shop, you can add different utility services or building safety permits municipal court tickets, you can add them all into one cart and pay all at once,” says Jennifer Gonzalez, Utility Billing Manager, City of Amarillo.

The City of Amarillo says the reason for this change is because of the difficulty users are having with the current system.

“Right now in our current portal and it’s very difficult to navigate through and get information on your utility bills,” says Gonzalez

“It’s not the most user friendly portal for our citizens and we recognize that so we are always looking for ways to improve our citizen,” says Matthew Poston, Director of Finance, City of Amarillo.

The new billing portal is said to compare to Amazon, being able to take care of payments all in one place. The City of Amarillo say the portal will be ready for residents by mid 2023.

Poston says, “It’s gonna be a lot better from a user experience on the citizen side, they’re going to be able to log into one portal to pay multiple bills.”

“You could pay a permit at the same time you’re paying a water bill, pay multiple water bills, you can save your payment method in there, you can use that recurring or you can use it to make one time payments. On the city side, it’s gonna make a lot easier for us on the back end to reconcile payments and get everything recorded correctly,” says Poston.

