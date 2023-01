AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Health System has welcomed the first baby born at BSA in 2023.

Ren Thompson was born on Jan. 1, at 1:04 a.m. to Russell and Tabitha Thompson.

She weighs 8 pounds and 4 ounces, and is 19.5 inches long.

