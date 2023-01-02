Amarillo City Councilman Howard Smith not running for re-election in May

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Councilman Howard Smith has announced today that he will not be seeking re-election in May.

After proudly serving on the Amarillo City Council in Place 4 for three consecutive terms, and after much consideration, I have decided not to seek re-election.

Howard Smith released his statement adding a list of accomplishments he had since being elected as councilman on May 2017.

In his statement. he says, “During my tenure, my colleagues and I helped recruit a number of new businesses to Amarillo, including the AA Sod Poodles Baseball Team, Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Health, Amazon, Cacique Cheese Factory, CVRM Texas Inc., Producer Owned Beef, Albers Aerospace, Torkworx, and Buc-ee’s. Additionally, during my term, we oversaw the completion of the Embassy Suites Hotel and the downtown parking garage, negotiated a deal to keep the world headquarters of the American Quarter Horse Association in Amarillo, aided in the expansion of Caviness Beef Producers, moved the downtown bus terminal to a more logistical location on West 6th Street, significantly increased water rights, and added internet service to areas of Amarillo that did not have service.”

Howard Smith ends his statement, saying “Although my current term ends in May 2023, I plan to continue serving the citizens of Amarillo and the newly elected City Council in whatever capacity they wish.”

