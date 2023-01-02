2 injured after 2-vehicle crash at Tascosa Road and Ranch-to-Market 2381

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - First responders are on scene of a two-vehicle crash at Tascosa Road and Ranch-to-Market 2381.

Witnesses on scene said a man and a woman were taken to a hospital with injuries.

Drivers should expect traffic delays while first responders work the scene of the wreck.

Details are limited, but we will keep you updated when more information is made available.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.