West Texas A&M football head coach Josh Lynn provides update on recruiting efforts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been just over two weeks since the West Texas A&M Buffaloes made it official and introduced Josh Lynn as the team’s next head football coach. In the time since, Lynn has turned his focus to recruiting.

Coach Lynn joined NewsChannel10 on Sports Drive amidst the holiday season to discuss how recruiting is going far and what’s surprised him about the process so far.

“What I’ve noticed more here than at my other institutions is young men are reaching out to me.” Coach Lynn said regarding his early days as the program’s head coach. “We’re trying to piece together a staff as well as get recruiting’s going and it’s almost overwhe- -- It is overwhelming. That’s a good overwhelming problem. This is the first time in my career -- I’ve had young men reach out to our programs and whatnot, but the abundance of young men trying to reach out and trying to get their film to us, trying to get our attention in the recruiting process, that’s a good sign. We’ll look at every single one of them.”

Lynn led successful program turnarounds at Eastern New Mexico and Nebraska-Kearney.

He led Nebraska-Kearney to 18 victories over the last two years after only winning a single game the season prior to his arrival.

The Buffs are looking to bounce back after a season that ended in three straight losses - including the Wagon Wheel game.

We’ll have continuing coverage of the buffs recruiting efforts throughout the coming months. Watch Coach Lynn’s full Sports Drive interview right here on NewsChannel10.com.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.