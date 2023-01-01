New Years’ Day shooting in downtown Amarillo leaves two injured

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is currently investigating an early morning shooting in downtown Amarillo.

APD says Sunday at 1:18 a.m., officials were dispatched to the area of 700 S Polk on shots fired.

Officials say when they arrived they found two male victims with ‘serious’ gunshot wounds.

Both of them were taken to area hospitals.

The Violent Crimes Squad was called out and the investigation remains ongoing.

