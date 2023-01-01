Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

New Years’ Day shooting in downtown Amarillo leaves two injured

Amarillo Police Department is currently investigating an early morning shooting in downtown...
Amarillo Police Department is currently investigating an early morning shooting in downtown Amarillo.(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is currently investigating an early morning shooting in downtown Amarillo.

APD says Sunday at 1:18 a.m., officials were dispatched to the area of 700 S Polk on shots fired.

Officials say when they arrived they found two male victims with ‘serious’ gunshot wounds.

Both of them were taken to area hospitals.

The Violent Crimes Squad was called out and the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you’re ringing in the new year with liquor, it may take some planning ahead.
‘Make sure they can make it through’: Texas Liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours
Drivers in the area of 45th and I-27 may expect delays.
City of Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass
The Randall County Sherriff’s Office is looking for assault suspects who are possibly involved...
Randall County Sherriff’s Office looking for assault suspects
The small town of Clarendon is giving back to one woman who is known for always giving back to...
‘This town is going to help her’: Clarendon community gives back to woman after house fire
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022

Latest News

The inclement weather last week brought in the most people the Code Blue Warming Station has...
Code Blue Warming Station serves over 100 people during Arctic blast, needs donations
The small town of Clarendon is giving back to one woman who is known for always giving back to...
‘This town is going to help her’: Clarendon community gives back to woman after house fire
Setting realistic new year's resolutions
How to create reachable New Year’s resolutions
Snack Pack 4 Kids will send hundreds of bags of food to students in need for the last week of...
Snack Pak 4 Kids hosting food pickup for last week of winter break