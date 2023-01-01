Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Wranglers beat the Ice Wolves 3-1 on New Year’s Eve

Video: Amarillo Wranglers vs New Mexico Ice Wolves
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wranglers beat the New Mexico Ice Wolves 3-1 on New Year’s Eve to move back within one point of New Mexico for fourth place in the South Division standings.

It was a scoreless first period for both teams despite a number of great chances for the Wranglers to get on the board. The Ice Wolves goaltender William Craig had 40 saves on the night, but the Wranglers were relentless in their attack.

Amarillo finally got on the board in the second period as Roman Zap found the back of the net on the power play. Less than 90 seconds later, Ben Ivey made it 2-0 Amarillo with another goal. That would be all the scoring the Wranglers would need to get the victory. Pierce Patterson put the cherry on top with one more goal in the final seconds.

The Wranglers had 13 shots on goal in the first period and an incredible 25 in the second. Carter Clafton finished the night with 30 saves on 31 shots. The Wranglers next game comes this Friday at home against the 2nd best team in the South Division, the Oklahoma Warriors.

