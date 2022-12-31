West Texas A&M men’s and women’s basketball teams pick up wins against Midwestern State

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M men’s and women’s teams both picked up wins against Midwestern State on Friday night in two very different games.

The 17th ranked Lady Buffs coasted to a 86-71 victory behind a total team effort. The leading scorer for the Lady Mustangs. Dyamon Griggs, had 26 points. That doubled that of the WT’s leading scorer. However, the Lady Buffs play as a whole netted them 51 first half points and their second highest scoring output this season (excluding the exhibition match against Northern New Mexico).

Zamorye Roberts finished with 13 points, Karley Motschenbacher and Nyalam Thabach came away with 12 each, and Kyla Kane rounded out the Lady Buffs who finished with double figured in the scoring column with 11.

As the for men’s team, it was another close call, but this time WT was able to come out on top. The Buffs led by 10 points with under 5 minutes to go in the game, but only managed a 72-71 victory. Despite the win, the late game woes continued for WT. They failed to score a single point for the final 3:44 of the game. Larry Wise led the way for the Buffs with 25 points. Julius Brown added 19 on 9/17 shooting from the field.

Both West Texas A&M teams play their next games on Sunday against Cameron.

