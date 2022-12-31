Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

West Texas A&M men’s and women’s basketball teams pick up wins against Midwestern State

VIDEO: West Texas A&M men’s and women’s basketball teams pick up wins against Midwestern State
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M men’s and women’s teams both picked up wins against Midwestern State on Friday night in two very different games.

The 17th ranked Lady Buffs coasted to a 86-71 victory behind a total team effort. The leading scorer for the Lady Mustangs. Dyamon Griggs, had 26 points. That doubled that of the WT’s leading scorer. However, the Lady Buffs play as a whole netted them 51 first half points and their second highest scoring output this season (excluding the exhibition match against Northern New Mexico).

Zamorye Roberts finished with 13 points, Karley Motschenbacher and Nyalam Thabach came away with 12 each, and Kyla Kane rounded out the Lady Buffs who finished with double figured in the scoring column with 11.

As the for men’s team, it was another close call, but this time WT was able to come out on top. The Buffs led by 10 points with under 5 minutes to go in the game, but only managed a 72-71 victory. Despite the win, the late game woes continued for WT. They failed to score a single point for the final 3:44 of the game. Larry Wise led the way for the Buffs with 25 points. Julius Brown added 19 on 9/17 shooting from the field.

Both West Texas A&M teams play their next games on Sunday against Cameron.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you’re ringing in the new year with liquor, it may take some planning ahead.
‘Make sure they can make it through’: Texas Liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours
A man has died after being hit by a car on Amarillo Boulevard East this morning.
Amarillo police: Man in wheelchair hit by car on Amarillo Boulevard East
Drivers in the area of 45th and I-27 may expect delays.
City of Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass
The Randall County Sherriff’s Office is looking for assault suspects who are possibly involved...
Randall County Sherriff’s Office looking for assault suspects
The City of Amarillo is planning to issue over $10 million in debt, addressing issues at the...
City of Amarillo issuing debt for landfill and neighborhood park amenities

Latest News

Wranglers fall to Ice Wolves 6-3.
Amarillo Wranglers fall 6-3 to New Mexico Ice Wolves
KFDA THE WRAP UP
sports drive
SPORTS DRIVE: Rylee Robinson and Mike Roden recap Tatum Tough Tourney, preview upcoming games
sports drive
SPORTS DRIVE: Talking Lady Rebels basketball with Coach Chris Sumrall