Warmer Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a few cooler days, we will see warmer temperatures through the weekend. Average highs are in the low 50s this time of years. Saturday and Sunday forecasts are in the mid to upper 60s. More sun is expected on Saturday with increasing clouds on Sunday. Those clouds will be ahead of the next storm system that will bring a chance for showers on Monday. By mid-week the next cold front drops temperatures back into the 40s.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.