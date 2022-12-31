Pleasant Conditions for Ringing in the New Year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a warm day today, the above average conditions stick around for the night tonight, with lows in the low to mid 40′s and some clouds developing later in the night as well. Tomorrow look to be mostly overcast with highs approaching 70; a stray sprinkle or two can’t be ruled out. Our next best chance of rain comes late Sunday night into Monday. It won’t be a soaker, but plenty of people will get the chance to see at least a little bit of something.

