Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Pleasant Conditions for Ringing in the New Year

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a warm day today, the above average conditions stick around for the night tonight, with lows in the low to mid 40′s and some clouds developing later in the night as well. Tomorrow look to be mostly overcast with highs approaching 70; a stray sprinkle or two can’t be ruled out. Our next best chance of rain comes late Sunday night into Monday. It won’t be a soaker, but plenty of people will get the chance to see at least a little bit of something.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you’re ringing in the new year with liquor, it may take some planning ahead.
‘Make sure they can make it through’: Texas Liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours
Drivers in the area of 45th and I-27 may expect delays.
City of Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass
The Randall County Sherriff’s Office is looking for assault suspects who are possibly involved...
Randall County Sherriff’s Office looking for assault suspects
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
A man has died after being hit by a car on Amarillo Boulevard East this morning.
Amarillo police: Man in wheelchair hit by car on Amarillo Boulevard East

Latest News

Saturday Outlook with Tanner
Saturday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Warmer Weekend
Warmer Weekend
Early Friday Outlook with Tanner
Early Friday Outlook with Tanner