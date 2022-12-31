Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Wranglers fall 6-3 to New Mexico Ice Wolves

By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Wranglers fell to the New Mexico Ice Wolves on Friday night by a final score of 6-3. Amarillo went down 3-0 in the first period and the early hole proved to be too much for the Wranglers to overcome, snapping their four-game winning streak.

William Howard and Andrew Carls both posted two goal each for New Mexico. For the Wranglers, Pierce Patterson, Zack Kent, and Blake Farrell each posted a goal.

The Wranglers next game will be on Saturday night as they round of the year with another matchup against the Ice Wolves.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

