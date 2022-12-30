Who's Hiring?
‘This town is going to help her’: Clarendon community gives back to woman after house fire

The small town of Clarendon is giving back to one woman who is known for always giving back to...
The small town of Clarendon is giving back to one woman who is known for always giving back to others. Now she is having to learn how to lean on her community. (SOURCE: KFDA)(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLARENDON, Texas (KFDA) - The small town of Clarendon is giving back to one woman who is known for always giving back to others. Now she is having to learn how to lean on her community.

Just three days after Christmas, Terri Luna, a loved and well-known woman in the Clarendon community, found out her house was on fire.

Luna was not at hone when the fire started. She was in Amarillo with her newborn grandson.

“My friend who works across the street called me and asked me if I was okay and I told her, ‘I have a little bit of a head cold, but I’m fine,’ she goes ‘No, I mean, your house is on fire,’ and that was the first I knew about it at 9:00 a.m.,” said Luna.

She quickly drove back to Clarendon to see her home engulfed, mostly her bedroom.

“Had I been home, I would have been sleeping in that room and it just sends chills up my spine,” said Luna.

That’s because three family dogs were asleep in the room and died in the fire.

One thing that’s been tough for Terri is learning how to accept the community’s blessings, as she is usually the one giving.

“As long as I’ve known Terri she has always done for everybody in this community, she truly has a servant’s heart, she works at the school as a teacher, she’s a school bus driver, she’s always had a second job and she was the manager at our swimming pool this Summer,” said Markeeta Howard, friend of Terri.

Terri’s son says some of the ways his mother would give back is by taking people in, feeding them and clothing them.

The impact Terri has had on the Clarendon community is showing with all the support she has received since the fire.

Before she even knew about the fire, her insurance agent already had everything taken care of.

“This town is going to help her, I love being from Clarendon. This is what Clarendon is, we take care of each other,” said Virginia Patten, Texas Farm Bureau Insurance agent, Donley County.

It’s the town of Clarendon, family and God that’s helping Terri through this tough time.

She even found a bible untouched under her dining room chair, which has provided her hope.

“That was a telling moment, God’s word stands through anything,” said Luna.

She believes there is a reason for everything that happens, even the bad.

“I’ll figure it out, but right now I’m just happy I’m safe, my kids are safe and my friends are here,” said Luna.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Terri to help her with any financial burdens, to donate, click here.

If you are local to Clarendon a fund has also been set up at Donley County State Bank in Terri Luna’s name.

You are asked to see Lindy Craft at DCSB to make a donation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

