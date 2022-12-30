Who's Hiring?
Tascosa girls come out on top in Tatum Tough Tournament, West Plains falls to Godley in 3rd place game

VIDEO: Tascosa girls come out on top in Tatum Tough Tournament, West Plains falls to Godley
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lady Rebels took down the Lady Eagles in a nailbiter in the Tatum Tough Tournament girls’ championship on Thursday.

The game went to overtime after a back-and-forth battle throughout the game. Avery Carter hit an and-one bucket at the end of regulation to bush the game to an extra period. In overtime the Lady Rebels came away victorious, with a 48-46 win.

“This is a game.” Tascosa girls head coach Chris Sumrall told us regarding the bigger meaning behind the event. “My daughter was hurt too but nothing like what their family is experiencing. We talked to our team about that. Just the importance of perspective. This tournament being for Tatum I think kind of puts that in perspective.”

In the third-place game, The Lady Wolves fell to Godley 64-46. Asu-White finished as the Wolves leading scorer with 16 points. For Godley, Hubbard finished with 16, Reed with 15, and Jimenez with 14.

