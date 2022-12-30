Snack Pak 4 Kids hosting food pickup for last week of winter break

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Snack Pack 4 Kids will send hundreds of bags of food to students in need for the last week of winter break.

These bags will be available for pickup on Monday, January 2.

Nine schools in Amarillo will participate in the giveaway. Families can pick up the food from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Just let a volunteer know the number of bags you need. All of the food will be kids friendly, meaning they can make it themselves if parents are working.

“What’s great is, no questions asked, you just drive through. We have lots of great help there. In fact, 90% of our schools will have a school principal or a school staff there to meet and greet those families that need help,” said Dryon Howell, executive director of Snack Pak 4 Kids.

Your child does not need to be present in order to receive a grocery bag.

