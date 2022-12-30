Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Randall County Sherriff’s office looking for assault suspects

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sherriff’s Office is looking for assault suspects who are possibly involved in vehicle thefts and burglaries.

Randall County Sherriff’s Office is currently investigating assault suspects who also may be involved in vehicle burglaries and thefts on Dec. 27, at around 1 a.m.

The sheriff’s office is asking the residents of Strawberry Fields Neighborhood to check any security footage they may have from that night.

The suspects car is described as a red or maroon 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche.

If you have any surveillance or information related to the incident, call the RCSO at 806-468-5800.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you’re ringing in the new year with liquor, it may take some planning ahead.
‘Make sure they can make it through’: Texas Liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours
A man has died after being hit by a car on Amarillo Boulevard East this morning.
Amarillo police: Man in wheelchair hit by car on Amarillo Boulevard East
The City of Amarillo is planning to issue over $10 million in debt, addressing issues at the...
City of Amarillo issuing debt for landfill and neighborhood park amenities
A woman will have to cancel her wedding after her flight to Belize was canceled.
Bride to miss her wedding after Southwest cancels her flight
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Latest News

Drivers in the area of 45th and I-27 may expect delays.
City of Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass
Randall County Sherriff's Office looking for assault suspects
VIDEO: Randall County Sherriff's Office looking for assault suspects
Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass
VIDEO: Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass
Many negative or bad stories make the news, but there’s a lot of good news stories out there,...
GOOD NEWS: Good News around NewsChannel 10