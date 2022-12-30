Randall County Sherriff’s office looking for assault suspects

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sherriff’s Office is looking for assault suspects who are possibly involved in vehicle thefts and burglaries.

Randall County Sherriff’s Office is currently investigating assault suspects who also may be involved in vehicle burglaries and thefts on Dec. 27, at around 1 a.m.

The sheriff’s office is asking the residents of Strawberry Fields Neighborhood to check any security footage they may have from that night.

The suspects car is described as a red or maroon 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche.

If you have any surveillance or information related to the incident, call the RCSO at 806-468-5800.

