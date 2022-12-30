Pleasant New Year’s Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today will be the first day of calm(er) winds since the beginning of the week, with temperatures climbing into the upper 50′s, similar to what we saw yesterday. Tonight won’t be as chilly as last night, with lows dipping to right around freezing. Saturday and Sunday look absolutely beautiful with highs reaching the upper 60′s both days, lots of sunshine to go around, and calm winds to accompany the spring-like temperatures.

