Less Windy For A Few Days

By Kevin Selle
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After some very windy days, the Panhandle gets a break through the weekend. Some gusts over 20 mph are still possible on Friday. Temperatures climb back into the 60s for the weekend ahead of the next storm. Rain chances go up a bit for some scattered showers on Monday and the wind will pick back up again early next week. At this point it does not look as windy as the previous few days.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

