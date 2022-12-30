Who's Hiring?
How to create reachable New Year’s resolutions

By Nicole Williams
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many of us make New Year’s resolutions, but experts say more than 90 percent of us will fail after one month.

“Setting goals is a wonderful thing, and beginning a new year, that’s a great time to do that. I think that reflection is so healthy for us,” said Jennifer Oliver, director of outpatient services at Northwest Behavioral Health. “It’s breaking those goals down to something that is attainable.”

Working out and becoming more physically fit is one of the most common goals made for New Year’s. Professionals say fighting through mental blocks is a good way to achieve your goals.

“It’s a mental battle. You know, a lot of people who train with us come to workout just for their mental health,” said Bryson Barrett, personal trainer. “So I mean, you’ll get to the point where you start coming to the gym enough where you figure out like ‘I have to do this or else my day is just gonna be awkward, it’s gonna be difficult.’”

“A lot of times people lose motivation, like a month and a half in or a month in, maybe weeks,” said Xavier Rivera, personal trainer. “They lose motivation. That becomes a part of just making it a habit and being disciplined enough to keep coming. Eventually it becomes second nature to just show up.“

Setting goals which are specific, measurable and realistic is the key to starting the new year off right.

“If you want to lose weight, for example, you may set the goal of ‘I’m going to start cooking dinner every night at home,’ and ‘I’m going to walk for 20 minutes a day,’ building on that often leads to more long term change and more long term success,” said Oliver.

