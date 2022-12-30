Code Blue Warming Station serves over 100 people during Arctic blast, needs donations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The inclement weather last week brought in the most people the Code Blue Warming Station has seen this winter.

The station remained open for four days straight and served 108 people.

“We get so many people, I mean there are a lot of people that I don’t think they would have anywhere to go at all. They would just be bundled up in either an abandoned building, which isn’t always probably the safest thing, or just next to buildings or in tents, and people have froze to death before and I’m sure lost fingers and toes,” said Marci Mustoe, volunteer with Amarillo Housing First.

“We don’t want people to freeze to death in our community. That was one of the reasons that inspired us to get this going,” said Virginia Williams Trice, executive director of Amarillo Housing First.

The City of Amarillo says the Code Blue Warming Station served more people each night of this last storm than the emergency shelters at the Salvation Army and Faith City Mission combined.

“Some of them either can’t go to the other places or they won’t go to the other places. And a lot of it’s because of their pets, and they won’t leave their pets out in the cold, which I understand, so we let them bring them in,” said Mustoe.

When people utilize the Code Blue Warming Station, they are able to keep the clothes they receive from Amarillo Housing First. However, they say hosting the numbers they just saw depletes their supplies.

“Anything we can get as far as blankets. We give away blankets, hand warmers, gloves, beanies, scarves. They really like the gators that cover their face. We’re always out of those,” said Mustoe. “We really always need coats. We give them coats and they don’t always have access to laundry services, so sometimes if their clothes get wet or dirty, they need new stuff.”

“We’re really just helping people meet their basic needs. We’re providing a roof over them to survive the storm,” said Trice.

If you would like to donate to Amarillo Housing First, click here.

