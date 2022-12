AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Drivers in the area of 45th and I-27 may expect delays.

Crews are working to remove a City of Amarillo trash truck stuck under the overpass.

At this time, traffic is blocked going through the overpass on 45th. The only lane available is for U-turns.

Drivers in the area of 45th and I-27 may expect delays. (KFDA)

Drivers in the area of 45th and I-27 may expect delays.

Drivers in the area of 45th and I-27 may expect delays.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.