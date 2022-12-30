Who's Hiring?
Canyon and Coach Schulte win Tatum Tough Tournament in boys’ bracket, Childress gets 3rd

By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles boys team led by head coach Travis Schulte, the father of the tournament’s namesake, took down Nazareth and won the tournament in their own gym by a final score of 48-21.

Kemper Jones and Gage Lunsford led the way for the Eagles as they picked up the win over the Swifts. It was a single digit lead for Canyon at halftime, but the Eagles came out in the second half strong. They held Nazareth to just one point in the third quarter and locked up the Swifts offense, propelling them to victory.

The Childress boys, led by star guard Nickelberry, took down Levelland in the third-place game by a final score of 54-41.

