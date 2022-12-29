Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Understanding the cost of a DWI ahead of New Year’s Eve

With the holiday weekend approaching, law enforcement and attorneys warn against drinking and...
With the holiday weekend approaching, law enforcement and attorneys warn against drinking and driving.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the holiday weekend approaching, law enforcement and attorneys warn against drinking and driving.

“Getting that DWI to go away is a long, very expensive process. It’s not worth the fun,” said LT. Steven Orcutt with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

Attorney Jack Decker says obtaining a DWI can have negative impacts on your life in several ways.

“There’s the criminal side of things where you get arrested, spend time in jail, you have to bond out, probation possibly,” said Decker. “Mayne years of your life that are altered or ruined based on what’s happened. You can be held responsible for a wreck that can take your business away, potentially can cost tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of dollars, and you can lose your license. There’s a number of consequences that can happen if you get a DWI.”

Lt. Orcutt says you never truly understand the cost of a DWI.

“There may be an initial cost that you see up fromt in order to maybe get you out of jail, but those costs don’t stop you,” said Lt. Orcutt. “You have to continue paying. Like I said in court costs, restitution, things like that - fines. You know, you have to sit in jail for an extended period of time, and those things don’t ever go away. You’re never okay to drown in a situation like this. Your best bet is always to swallow your pride and call for a ride.”

An average DWI can cost anywhere from $20,000 to $30,000, but you can’t put a price on someone’s life.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died after being hit by a car on Amarillo Boulevard East this morning.
Amarillo police: Man in wheelchair hit by car on Amarillo Boulevard East
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Potter County Fire-Rescue along with Pantex fire and Carson County fire are currently working...
I-40 in Carson County reopened after grass fire
The City of Amarillo is planning to issue over $10 million in debt, addressing issues at the...
City of Amarillo issuing debt for landfill and neighborhood park amenities

Latest News

Gracie’s Project animal rescue non-profit is wrapping up a project of their own as we head into...
Gracie’s Project shot clinic donations help elderly cover pet care expenses
After recently hiring new recruits, the Randall County Fire Department discusses what...
Breaking down becoming a firefighter in Randall County
Sports Drive
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Jason Pillion talks Amarillo High basketball
Sports Drive
SPORTS DRIVE: WT Mens Basketball Coach Chris Gove joins KJ on Sports Drive