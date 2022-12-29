Understanding the cost of a DWI ahead of New Year’s Eve

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the holiday weekend approaching, law enforcement and attorneys warn against drinking and driving.

“Getting that DWI to go away is a long, very expensive process. It’s not worth the fun,” said LT. Steven Orcutt with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

Attorney Jack Decker says obtaining a DWI can have negative impacts on your life in several ways.

“There’s the criminal side of things where you get arrested, spend time in jail, you have to bond out, probation possibly,” said Decker. “Mayne years of your life that are altered or ruined based on what’s happened. You can be held responsible for a wreck that can take your business away, potentially can cost tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of dollars, and you can lose your license. There’s a number of consequences that can happen if you get a DWI.”

Lt. Orcutt says you never truly understand the cost of a DWI.

“There may be an initial cost that you see up fromt in order to maybe get you out of jail, but those costs don’t stop you,” said Lt. Orcutt. “You have to continue paying. Like I said in court costs, restitution, things like that - fines. You know, you have to sit in jail for an extended period of time, and those things don’t ever go away. You’re never okay to drown in a situation like this. Your best bet is always to swallow your pride and call for a ride.”

An average DWI can cost anywhere from $20,000 to $30,000, but you can’t put a price on someone’s life.

