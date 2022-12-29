Who's Hiring?
Palo Duro Canyon State Park rings in New Year with First Day Hike

Palo Duro Canyon State Park is set to host an after hours hike to ring in the new year.
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Palo Duro Canyon State Park is set to host an after hours hike to ring in the new year.

The first hike will begin on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 11:30 p.m.

Those who participate in the first hike will be hiking a part of the Kiowa Trail for around one hour as park rangers share stories of the tradition of the First Day Hikes and the significance of starting fresh in the new year.

Those who are planning on attending will meet at the Mack Dick Pavilion Parking Lot.

The second one will be held on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 12:45 a.m.

Those who participate in the second hike will be hiking he CCC and Triassic Trails and will meet at the Triassic Trailhead.

They are asking that those participating bring comfortable walking/hiking shoes or boots, a head lamp or flashlight, one liter of water per person per mile and weather appropriate clothing.

If you only want to hike one way here will be a free shuttle provided to and from the trails.

The cost of the hike will be included with admission to the park.

