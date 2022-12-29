Who's Hiring?
‘Make sure they can make it through’: Texas Liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours

If you’re ringing in the new year with liquor, it may take some planning ahead.
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you’re ringing in the new year with liquor, it may take some planning ahead.

If you are stopping by a Texas liquor store, make sure you have enough to get through a couple of days because liquor stores across the state will be closed for 61 consecutive hours.

It happened with Christmas and it’s happening again for New Year’s Day, if the holiday falls on a Sunday, Texas liquor stores must be closed the following Monday.

That’s because of law backed by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and it’s being followed by area liquor stores such as, M&R Liquor and Party Stop.

“Everybody needs to be smart, to plan ahead a little bit because Sunday is a normal day, we’re always closed, but we’ll be closed next Monday as well,” said Scott Sturgeon, owner and president, Party Stop.

After stores close at 9 p.m. on Saturday, your next chance to go to the liquor store will not be until Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Owners say planning ahead doesn’t stop this year.

“It’s even going to be worse next year, we’re closed, Christmas falls on Monday, we’re closed Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, so we’re closed on that Sunday, so it’s gonna be a little crazy,” said Charles Leard, owner, M&R Liquor.

Although you will not be able to buy liquor, it gives employees some much needed time off, as the holidays are one of the busiest seasons.

“It happens a few times, every few years, and it’s great for the employees to have two days off because otherwise, we rarely get two days off in a row,” said Leard.

Owners also want to remind customers to drink responsibly and make sure you have a sober ride.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

