AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a very windy Wednesday, still windy on Thursday, but less so. Peak gusts will be closer to 30 mph on Thursday and closer to 20 mph on Friday. Temperatures back down into the 50s before climbing to above average in the 60s for the weekend. There is a small chance for a few showers on Monday but rain chances are only around 20% at this point.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.