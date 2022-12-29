Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

The Last Day of Strong Winds (For Now)

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:07 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The breezy conditions look to stick around for today, where sustained winds will be coming out of the southwest anywhere from 20 to 30 mph. Temperatures don’t look to be as warm today, likely not getting out of the 50′s. Luckily the winds look to finally calm down later tonight, making for a calm, but relatively chilly night, especially compared to the past few milder nights. New Years’ weekend looks to be very pleasant with temperatures back into the 60′s with calm winds to accompany the warm temps.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination
Potter County Fire-Rescue along with Pantex fire and Carson County fire are currently working...
I-40 in Carson County reopened after grass fire
First Alert: Major Wind Event Today
First Alert: Major wind event today
Weather conditions and staff shortages continue to play a role in hectic travel this holiday...
National travel issues impact Amarillo

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Less Windy
Less Windy
TEXAS HUMANE LEGISLATION NETWORK
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare enforces the safe outdoor dogs act
First Alert weather for May 23.
Doppler Dave Has A Wind Update