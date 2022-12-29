The Last Day of Strong Winds (For Now)

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The breezy conditions look to stick around for today, where sustained winds will be coming out of the southwest anywhere from 20 to 30 mph. Temperatures don’t look to be as warm today, likely not getting out of the 50′s. Luckily the winds look to finally calm down later tonight, making for a calm, but relatively chilly night, especially compared to the past few milder nights. New Years’ weekend looks to be very pleasant with temperatures back into the 60′s with calm winds to accompany the warm temps.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.