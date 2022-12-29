Kids Inc Home Field Advantage Telethon raises over $2 million

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Thanks to the Amarillo community, the Kids Inc. Home Field Advantage Telethon raised money to help build the Rockrose Sports Park.

That includes $1.8 million in check presentations during the telethon.

One of those was $1.5 million from the High Plains Christian Ministry. That check cannot be cashed until Kids Inc. reaches 80 percent of their goal, or $24 million.

Through calls and online donations, Kids Inc. raised $144,000 of that total.

Kids Inc. now sits at more than $18 million in funding of the $30 million goal.

You can still donate to help bring the Rockrose Sports Park to life.

