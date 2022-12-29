Who's Hiring?
Gracie’s Project shot clinic donations help elderly cover pet care expenses

By Danielle Salazar
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gracie’s Project animal rescue non-profit is wrapping up a project of their own as we head into the new year.

Cheryl Goswick tells us over the last six months the organization was able to host shot clinics and build up funds to help the elderly with financial assistance for pet care.

With the money, the group was able to award an elderly woman pet owner with a gift card, a brand-new kennel, pet supplies, up to date pet vaccinations, and pay for neutering costs.

“So, this is a really good thing for her and her family because now her dog is going to be safe, he’s not going to be running around on the streets adding to our dog population here in Amarillo which we don’t need, and he will also be safe from disease with his pet vaccinations,” said Cheryl Goswick, board member and volunteer with Gracie’s Project.

Gracie’s Project hopes to continue this effort building funds to help the elderly community with pet vaccinations spaying, neutering costs and they plan on continuing the effort into the new year.

“Our goal is to be able to do these shot clinics again so if any local businesses are interested in partnering with us, we would love to have you, but we want to help the community as much as possible. We are really blessed to have some wonderful followers, so we’re always looking for a way to give back,” said Goswick.

