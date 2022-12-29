Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Firefighters remove snake from truck’s engine

A pet ball python was removed from someone's truck.
A pet ball python was removed from someone's truck.(Fort Myers Fire Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CNN) – Firefighters in Florida got quite an unusual call on Thursday.

Someone stopped by the fire station in Fort Myers asking for help after they found a snake in their truck engine.

The firefighters were able to remove the snake safely.

Firefighters in Ft. Myers, Florida removed a pet ball python from someone's truck.
Firefighters in Ft. Myers, Florida removed a pet ball python from someone's truck.(Fort Myers Fire Department)

The snake turned out to be a ball python and is most likely someone’s escaped pet.

Firefighters contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Attempts are being made to find the ball python’s owner.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department is currently responding to a fatal crash near East Amarillo Blvd...
Amarillo Police Department responding to fatal crash near Amarillo Blvd and Grand Street
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Potter County Fire-Rescue along with Pantex fire and Carson County fire are currently working...
I-40 in Carson County reopened after grass fire
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Latest News

In this image provided by Metika Beck Burke, Pfc. Amiah Manlove, center, who is stationed with...
Airline breakdown upends holiday leave for service members
Kids, Inc. unveils plans for multi-sport athletic complex (Source: Kids, Inc.)
Kids Inc Home Field Advantage Telethon raises over $2 million
Family Support Services set to host 13th annual Mardi Gras Party
Family Support Services set to host 13th annual Mardi Gras Party
Sun Sprouts is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were...
Alfalfa sprouts being recalled after salmonella outbreak
FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé smiles during a media...
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé dies at 82