Family Support Services set to host 13th annual Mardi Gras Party

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family Support Services is set to host their 13th annual Mardi Gras Party.

This year the party will be held on Feb. 12, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Ballroom.

The party will include dinner, live music provided by Cameron James Smith and the Band Monarch, casino games courtesy of Palo Duro Ambucs, a Mardi Gras store, and a selection of both mobile and live auction items.

All proceeds from the event will go to Family Support Services to help provide individuals and families with comprehensive advocacy, intervention, and prevention services.

Tickets are $65 per person or $500 per table, and sponsorships are available from $500 to $10,000.

For more information on tickets and the event, call 806-342-2503

