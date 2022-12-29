Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

City of Amarillo issuing debt for landfill and neighborhood park amenities

The City of Amarillo is planning to issue over $10 million in debt, addressing issues at the...
The City of Amarillo is planning to issue over $10 million in debt, addressing issues at the landfill and with neighborhood park amenities.(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is planning to issue over $10 million in debt, addressing issues at the landfill and with neighborhood park amenities.

The city says one of these issuance is for “Certificates of Obligation,” meaning it doesn’t need tax payer approval.

$6.3 million will go toward the development at the landfill and the remaining amount, about $4.2 million is for two public improvement districts to pay for amenities in their neighborhoods.

The debt for PIDs only affects residents in the Colonies and Heritage Hills.

“Those park amenities have already been completed, they were completed by the developers and so now those have been turned over to the city and now the residents inside those neighborhoods have to pay for the total cost of those parks amenities,” said Laura Storrs, assistant city manager and chief financial officer, City of Amarillo.

As Amarillo continues to thrive and grow, the landfill begins to fill up.

“We need to develop the next phase of our landfill out there to make sure we have capacity for many years going forward,” said Storrs.

She says the debt issuance will be paid out over 20 years.

“We’re matching those that are using that portion of the landfill with those that are actually paying for the services, otherwise, if we had, let’s say saved up cash to pay for it, that means prior solid waste customers were paying for something that future solid waste customers are using,” said Storrs.

The city will have to go through a bid process and then it will begin construction, a year from now is when the city expects to be able to start putting trash in the new area of the landfill.

On Jan. 10, Storrs says they will sell bonds and bring those to council where they will recommend they award the debt issuance to the lowest bidder.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Officials said the third person has died from injuries after a house fire on Dec. 10.
3rd person dies from Dec. 10 house fire in Amarillo
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Weather conditions and staff shortages continue to play a role in hectic travel this holiday...
National travel issues impact Amarillo

Latest News

Amarillo Police Department generic
Amarillo police to implement future plans to decrease gun violence trends
TEXAS HUMANE LEGISLATION NETWORK
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare enforces the safe outdoor dogs act
Randall County Fire Department
Firefighting during severe cold temperatures
The Center for Advancement is partnering with Amarillo College to offer free GED classes for...
Center for Advancement, AC offering free GED classes for women