Breaking down becoming a firefighter in Randall County

By Nicole Williams
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - After recently hiring new recruits, the Randall County Fire Department discusses what certifications are available to new firefighters.

“When you’re part-time you can get a SFMA certifications, when you’re full time it’s TCSP certifications. The training is exact same. They’re put through strenuous activity, where they had to think quick on their feet, and be able to perform at a certain level, and that standard all the way across the board,” said Lt. Michael Aguilar, Randall County Fire Department.

Other differences are full-time firefighters who respond to calls 24-7.

Part-time positions serve a fill in rolls, working during the day but do not have to respond after hours.

“After hours, our full time staff takes home units and responds. Part time positions, they help supplement staffing on high fire days to where we need that extra help here at the station. We rely really heavily on volunteers are there here and for supplemental staffing to help us out just whenever we need it, and to respond whenever they’re available, because a lot of them do have other jobs and so it’s just strictly volunteer work for them,” said Lt. Aguilar.

Volunteers are similar to part-time, working when available, with some working towards a full-time position in the future.

“I have another job, most of them usually have another job, and we’re not here all the time. Sometimes I come in because they need me or I come in just to come in and work on my skills and just do what I love,” said Madeline Sanchez, volunteer firefighter at Randall County Fire Department. “Right now I’m going through school stuff done, hopefully when I finish all that I can apply and do full time.”

The Randall County Fire Department says all of the positions are important to ensure the safety of the community.

