Amarillo police: Man in wheelchair hit by car on Amarillo Boulevard East
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man has died after being hit by a car on Amarillo Boulevard East this morning.
Around 7:39 a.m., officers responded to the area of Amarillo Boulevard and North Grand Street for a crash.
Police say a brown truck was traveling on Amarillo Boulevard when the truck hit a man in a wheelchair in the center turn lane.
The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
He was identified as 53-year-old Tyrone Anderson.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
The case is under investigation.
