Temporary burn ban issued in Potter County today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A temporary burn ban was issued in Potter County today.

Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner issued the declaration and order, banning outdoor fires in the county, documents show.

The new burn ban joins Randall County, which issued a burn ban earlier in December.

This is due to current dry and windy weather conditions that could cause a threat of uncontrollable wildfires.

Outdoor burning in is not allowed except for firefighter training, public operations, planting or harvesting crops, and prescribed burns.

